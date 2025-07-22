$BMY stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BMY stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $266,276,486 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BMY (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BMY stock page):
$BMY Insider Trading Activity
$BMY insiders have traded $BMY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAMIT HIRAWAT (EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev.) has made 2 purchases buying 6,073 shares for an estimated $302,214 and 0 sales.
- CHRISTOPHER S. BOERNER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $110,096
- BENJAMIN HICKEY (President, RayzeBio Org.) sold 97 shares for an estimated $3,701
$BMY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,026 institutional investors add shares of $BMY stock to their portfolio, and 1,219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 20,599,149 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,256,342,097
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 17,750,938 shares (+297.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,082,629,708
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 12,029,292 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $733,666,519
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 11,970,598 shares (+22647.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $730,086,772
- FMR LLC removed 9,489,393 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $578,758,079
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 7,928,263 shares (-93.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $483,544,760
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 5,816,959 shares (-74.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $354,776,329
$BMY Government Contracts
We have seen $9,150,682 of award payments to $BMY over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ABECMA CAR T: $338,932
- QTY:1, ABECMA INJECTION FOR CART T TRANSPLANT: $338,932
- ABECMA FOR TRANSPLANT: $338,932
- ABECMA INJECTIONS NEEDED: $338,932
- ABECMA INJ, SUSP, TRANSPLANT TREATMENT, NATIONAL DRUG CODE 59572-0515-0.: $338,932
$BMY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BMY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX sold up to $15,000 on 06/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $15,000 on 04/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
$BMY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BMY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
$BMY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMY recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BMY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $34.0 on 07/10/2025
- Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $53.0 on 04/28/2025
- Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $55.0 on 04/23/2025
- Akash Tewari from Jefferies set a target price of $68.0 on 04/23/2025
- David Amsellem from Piper Sandler set a target price of $65.0 on 04/22/2025
- Trung Huynh from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 04/11/2025
- Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $55.0 on 04/08/2025
