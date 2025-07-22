$BMY stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BMY stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $266,276,486 of trading volume.

$BMY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BMY (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BMY stock page ):

$BMY insiders have traded $BMY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMIT HIRAWAT (EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev.) has made 2 purchases buying 6,073 shares for an estimated $302,214 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER S. BOERNER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $110,096

BENJAMIN HICKEY (President, RayzeBio Org.) sold 97 shares for an estimated $3,701

$BMY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,026 institutional investors add shares of $BMY stock to their portfolio, and 1,219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BMY Government Contracts

We have seen $9,150,682 of award payments to $BMY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$BMY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BMY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BMY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BMY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

$BMY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMY recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BMY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $34.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $53.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $55.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Akash Tewari from Jefferies set a target price of $68.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 David Amsellem from Piper Sandler set a target price of $65.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Trung Huynh from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $55.0 on 04/08/2025

