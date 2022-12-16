BMY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.35, changing hands as low as $74.12 per share. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BMY's low point in its 52 week range is $60.86 per share, with $81.435 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.01. The BMY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Dow Average Annual Return
ABAX Options Chain
Funds Holding CBRE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.