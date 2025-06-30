BMY Loses 16.3% YTD: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

The first half of 2025 has been topsy-turvy for Bristol Myers BMY. Shares of this biotech giant have lost 16.3% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 2.7%. The stock has also underperformed the sector and the S&P 500 during this period.

While a slew of positive regulatory updates boosted the stock, pipeline setbacks and generic competition weighed on the same.

Even though the first-quarter performance was better than expected and BMY raised its annual revenue guidance, the stock has been on a downslide thereafter, likely reflecting broader market concerns and investors’ skepticism about its growth prospects.

Let us analyze Bristol Myers’ fundamentals in such a scenario to make a prudent investment choice.

Generic Competition for BMY’s Top Drugs: A Headwind

Legacy Portfolio is being adversely impacted due to continued generic impact on Revlimid, Pomalyst, Sprycel and Abraxane, as well as the U.S. Medicare Part D redesign effect.

Among these, blood thinner medicine Eliquis, for which BMY has a worldwide co-development and co-commercialization agreement with pharma giant Pfizer PFE, is the biggest contributor to the top line.

Eliquis sales were down 4% in the first quarter due to the impact of Medicare Part D redesign in the United States. The company expects sales to steadily increase in the second half of 2025 due to the elimination of the coverage gap.

BMY’s Newer Drugs Stabilize Revenue Base

BMY is relying on newer drugs, such as Opdualag, Reblozyl, and Breyanzi, to stabilize its revenue base as its legacy drugs face generic competition. Thalassemia drug Reblozyl, for which BMY has a collaboration agreement with Merck MRK, has delivered a stellar performance since its approval, driven by strong growth in the first and second-line treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS)- associated anemia. The drug is expected to make a significant contribution in the coming decade.

Revenue growth for the leading immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo, has been solid, driven primarily by volume growth.

The FDA had earlier granted approval to Opdivo Qvantig (nivolumab and hyaluronidase-nvhy) injection for subcutaneous use. The European Commission (“EC”) recently approved the perioperative regimen of neoadjuvant Opdivo and chemotherapy, followed by surgery and adjuvant Opdivo, for the treatment of resectable non-small cell lung cancer at high risk of recurrence in adult patients whose tumors have PD-L1 expression ≥1%. The company recently received EC approval for the subcutaneous formulation of Opdivo across multiple solid tumor indications.

Sales of CAR T cell therapy, Breyanzi, also continue to gain traction from the approval of new indications and expanded manufacturing capacity. Camzyos has also witnessed strong global uptake in obstructive HCM.

BMY had earlier won FDA approval for xanomeline and trospium chloride (formerly KarXT), an oral medication for the treatment of schizophrenia, in adults, under the brand name Cobenfy.

The approval broadens BMY’s portfolio. Cobenfy represents the first new pharmacological approach to treating schizophrenia in decades. This drug is expected to contribute meaningfully to BMY’s top line in the coming years.

BMY recently entered into a collaboration agreement with BioNTech BNTX. Both companies have entered into an agreement for the global co-development and co-commercialization of BioNTech’s investigational bispecific antibody BNT327 across numerous solid tumor types.

Developing bispecific antibodies that target two proteins, namely PD-1 and VEGF, has lately been one of the lucrative areas in cancer treatment. BNT327, a next-generation bispecific antibody candidate, targets PD-L1 and VEGF-A.

Pipeline Setbacks Weigh on BMY Stock

BMY has experienced a few pipeline setbacks in recent months, which negatively impacted its share price.

The late-stage ODYSSEY-HCM study, evaluating cardiovascular drug Camzyos for the treatment of adult patients with symptomatic New York Heart Association (“NYHA”) class II-III non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, did not meet its dual primary endpoints.

The top-line results from the phase III ARISE study on schizophrenia drug Cobenfy were also disappointing. The study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of the drug as an adjunctive treatment to atypical antipsychotics in adults with inadequately controlled symptoms of schizophrenia. Treatment with Cobenfy as an adjunctive demonstrated a 2.0-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale total score compared to placebo with an atypical antipsychotic at week six. However, this data did not reach the threshold for statistical significance for the primary endpoint.

BMY’s High Debt Ratio Worrisome

While BMY’s strategy of acquiring companies with promising drugs and candidates is encouraging, it has resulted in substantial debt to finance these acquisitions.

As of March 31, 2025, the company had cash and equivalents of $12.1 billion and a long-term debt of $46.1 billion.

BMY’s Valuation and Estimate Revision

Going by the price/earnings ratio, BMY’s shares currently trade at 7.24x forward earnings, lower than its mean of 8.54x and the large-cap pharma industry’s 14.77x.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS has moved down to $6.76 from $6.87 in the past 60 days, while that for 2026 has dipped to $6.04 from $6.07.

Stay Invested in BMY Stock

Large biotech companies are generally considered safe havens for investors interested in this sector. Drugs like Reblozyl, Breyanzi, Camzyos and Opdualag have enabled BMY to stabilize its revenue base amid generic competition for its legacy drugs. Approval of additional new drugs and label expansion of top drugs should further diversify its pipeline.

However, generic competition is a major headwind for the company and the new drugs will take some time to offset this steep decline. The recent pipeline setbacks weigh on the stock. We recommend prospective investors to wait and watch for the time being.

For investors already owning the stock, staying invested would be a prudent move. The company’s attractive dividend yield (5.35%) is a strong reason for existing investors to stay invested.

