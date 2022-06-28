BMY : Canada Approves OPDIVO For Treatment Of Certain Patients Diagnosed With Urothelial Cancer

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb Canada said Health Canada has issued a Notice of Compliance with Conditions for OPDIVO, as a monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with urothelial carcinoma (UC) who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection of urothelial carcinoma.

OPDIVO is the first immuno-oncology treatment to bring benefit in the adjuvant setting of urothelial carcinoma and represents a potential new standard of care for patients at high risk of disease recurrence.

Bladder cancer begins when healthy cells in the bladder lining—most commonly urothelial cells—change and grow out of control, forming a mass called a tumor. Urothelial cells also line the renal pelvis and ureters. Cancer that develops in the renal pelvis and ureters is also considered a type of urothelial cancer and is referred to upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC).

Urothelial carcinoma of the bladder (UCB) is the most common malignancy of the urinary tract, and the fifth most common cancer in Canada.

