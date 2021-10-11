BMW's South African vehicle assembly plant hit by wage strike, says co

CAPE TOWN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker BMW's BMWG.DE main vehicle assembly plant in South Africa has been hit by a wage strike by the country's biggest metalworkers union, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) launched the strike in the engineering sector last Tuesday after wage hike talks with employer bodies deadlocked.

BMW operates its plant at Rosslyn, around 60 kilometres from the commercial city of Johannesburg.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

