BMW's Q4 automotive margin beats expectations

March 14, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

March 14 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE reported a higher margin in its core automotive segment on Thursday, driven by full consolidation of its Chinese joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) and better sales volumes.

The carmaker's margin on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was 9.8% in the quarter, versus 8.9% expected in the company-provided consensus.

