BMW's New Electric iX SUV Will Challenge Tesla, But Not Until 2022

German automaker BMW (OTC: BAMXF) (OTC: BMWYY) unveiled a new battery-electric SUV on Wednesday, revealing that it will go on sale in the U.S. in 2022 to compete directly with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and upcoming electric models from other global automakers.

BMW expects its new electric SUV, called the iX, to have a range of at least 300 miles under the strict U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standard. That falls short of the Tesla Model X's 371-mile EPA range, though it should be ample for most customers.

The iX will have fast-charging capability compatible with DC Fast chargers up to 200 kilowatts. A 200-kilowatt charger can add 75 miles of range to an iX in 10 minutes, BMW said.

Production of BMW's electric iX SUV will begin late next year, but deliveries in the U.S. won't start until 2022. Image source: BMW AG.

The iX is a mid-size model, about the size of BMW's current internal-combustion-powered X5 SUV. It will come standard with dual electric motors, providing all-wheel drive and what BMW promises will be brisk acceleration: The iX reportedly will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in under 5 seconds.

While the performance specifications aren't groundbreaking, BMW executives said that the iX's "technology toolkit" will allow for advanced automated-driving and digital services in time.

"The iX has more computing power for data processing and more powerful sensor technology than the newest vehicles in our current line-up," said Frank Weber, BMW's product-development chief. "[The iX] is 5G-capable, will be given new and improved automated driving and parking functions and uses the high-performing fifth generation of our electric drive system."

Production of the iX will begin in Europe in late 2021, BMW said. The first U.S. deliveries will happen in 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Bayerische Motoren Werke

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bayerische Motoren Werke wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BMW. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.