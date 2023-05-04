BMW: not cutting prices for battery-electric vehicles in China

May 4 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE is not planning to participate in the price war in China on battery-electric vehicles, its chief financial officer Nicolas Peter said on Thursday, adding that the company expected to grow its market share in the country.

Deliveries in China fell by 6.6% in the first three months of the year, but Peter said BMW had still gained market share in that period and that April sales were strong.

The carmaker expected raw material prices and currency exchanges to weigh on results but still would not impose large-scale price increases, Peter said, after two years of significant price rises to combat increasing costs.

"Where it makes sense, we could adjust a price here and there, but in a much more moderate manner," he said.

