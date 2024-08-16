News & Insights

Markets

BMW, Venture To Recall 1.36 Mln Cars In China Over Potential Takata Airbag Risks : Reuters

August 16, 2024 — 02:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - China's State Administration for Market Regulation announced that BMW (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) and its joint venture will recall 1.36 million vehicles in the country due to potential risks associated with Takata airbags, according to a report by Reuters.

The market regulator said that the recall will be divided between two companies - BMW Brilliance Automotive, a joint venture based in northeast China, will recall 598,496 locally-produced vehicles, whereas BMW China Automobile Trading will recall 759,448 imported vehicles.

The recall, effective immediately, will affect 2003-2017 model cars, particularly those where steering wheel refits were performed by the owners, potentially leading to the installation of faulty Takata airbags.

The German automaker will provide a free replacement for the driver's front airbag in vehicles found to have defects after inspection.

In July, BMW had recalled 394,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to faulty Takata airbag inflators, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.