BMW upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois upgraded BMW (BMWYY) to Buy from Hold with a price target of EUR 85, up from EUR 80, as part of a broader research note on European auto names. Peak capital spending at BMW this year could warrant a premium to a MBG (MBGYY), which is facing re-positioning and re-investment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes that in 2025, BMW will reap the benefit of continuity and consistency of a long planned strategy, at a time of unusually high uncertainty for the auto industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.