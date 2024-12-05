News & Insights

Stocks

BMW upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

December 05, 2024 — 08:45 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois upgraded BMW (BMWYY) to Buy from Hold with a price target of EUR 85, up from EUR 80, as part of a broader research note on European auto names. Peak capital spending at BMW this year could warrant a premium to a MBG (MBGYY), which is facing re-positioning and re-investment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes that in 2025, BMW will reap the benefit of continuity and consistency of a long planned strategy, at a time of unusually high uncertainty for the auto industry.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MBGYY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MBGAF
MBGYY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.