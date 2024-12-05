BMW upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois upgraded BMW (BMWYY) to Buy from Hold with a price target of EUR 85, up from EUR 80, as part of a broader research note on European auto names. Peak capital spending at BMW this year could warrant a premium to a MBG (MBGYY), which is facing re-positioning and re-investment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes that in 2025, BMW will reap the benefit of continuity and consistency of a long planned strategy, at a time of unusually high uncertainty for the auto industry.
