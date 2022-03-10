BMW triples pre-tax earnings with high prices, top-end vehicle sales

Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Tristan Chabba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

BMW more than tripled its pre-tax earnings to 16 billion euros ($17.67 billion) in 2021, the company said on Thursday, as higher pricing and strong sales of top-end vehicles boosted revenues even as supply chain troubles limited production.

Group revenues climbed 12.4% from last year to 111 billion euros, the company said, with net profit reaching a record high of 12.46 billion.

The premium carmaker will propose a dividend of 5.8 euros per share, up from last year's 1.9 euros, it said.

($1 = 0.9053 euros)

