BMW to phase out fossil-fuel burning cars from main plant in three to four years

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE will stop making internal combustion engine (ICE) cars at its main plant in Munich in three to four years, its head of production said on Friday at a conference marking the start of production of its electric i4 model.

The ICE cars currently made in Munich will be produced in BMW's factories in Austria and the UK in future, production chief Dr Milan Nedeljkovic said, adding that by next year at least half the vehicles produced in Munich would be electric.

BMW has set itself a target for at least 50% of new global car sales to be electric by 2030, and CEO Oliver Zipse said at a conference last week the company would be ready with an all-electric offering if any market banned ICEs by then.

The i4 battery-electric car was made on a joint assembly line with ICE and hybrid models such as the BMW 3 Series Sedan and Touring, the company said, a shift that cost 200 million euros ($233 million) of investment in production infrastructure.

A similar mixed assembly line is already under way at the automaker's Dingolfing plant, which produces the BMW iX alongside hybrid and ICE models.

The new model will be prioritised in decision-making over where to allocate scarce chips, the plant chief Peter Weber said. The company was well-stocked in other raw materials, Nedeljkovic added.

BMW has previously said it expects to produce 70,000 to 90,000 fewer cars than it could have sold this year because of the chip shortage that has plagued automakers worldwide.

It also committed to reducing emissions from transport logistics at the Munich plant, the company's biggest, to zero in the next few years, without giving a specific date.

This will be achieved by making greater use of rail transport and battery-powered trucks to transport vehicles in and around the plant, it said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Mark Potter and Nick Macfie)

