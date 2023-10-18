News & Insights

BMW To Adopt Tesla's EV Charging Standard, Bitcoin Offshoot Skyrockets 20% In A Week - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

October 18, 2023 — 09:08 am EDT

Benzinga

US MarketsUS Stocks Set For Weak Open Ahead Of Tesla Q3 Print: Why This Analyst Is Skeptical Of S&P 500 Recovery To Early 2022 HighFear & Greed Index Remains In 'Fear' Zone As Investors Assess Earnings ReportsBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed After ETF Rumor-Fueled Rally Cools Down: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Breaking $30K Level

 

Crypto 

Reddit Is Phasing Out Crypto-Powered Community Points Reward Tokens; MOON Plunges Over 80%Bitcoin Offshoot Skyrockets 20% In A Week, Leaving Bitcoin, Ethereum In The Dust: What's Happening?

 

US Politics

Trump's Niece Reminds Former GOP Congressman 'ZERO' Republicans Voted To Elect Pelosi As Speaker In 2007 And 2021White House Urges House GOP To 'Get Themselves In Order' Amid Speaker Vote Chaos: 'It Doesn't Look Good'Nancy Pelosi Tells GOP To Brush Up On Math After Jim Jordan's Speakership Bid Fails: 'Learn How To Count

 

World Politics

Taiwan, Human Rights And Pandas: Chinese Envoy Outlines Preconditions For Xi-Biden SummitGavin Newsom's Climate-Focused China Visit Includes Stops At Tesla Shanghai Factory And Hong Kong University

 

US Economy

Mastercard, Visa Face New Challenges As Fed Explores Debit Card Fee Reductions

 

World Economy

Chinese Economy Grows More Than Expected In Q3 Despite Real Estate WoesXi Jinping Claps Back At US In Belt And Road Initiative Address Amid New Chip Restrictions: 'Seeing Other People's Development As Threat...'

 

Israel-Hamas Conflict

Israel-Hamas Conflict Shines Light On Critical Role Of Space Sector

 

Tech

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Thinks We Need Moral Philosophers To Guide Us On AI, Remains Cautious On 'Unintended Consequences'ASML Posts Mixed Q3 Earnings On Sluggish Market Fundamentals, Expects FY24 To Be A Transition YearEU's Historic AI Regulation Proposal Could Pave The Way for Responsible AI Development For The WorldOnePlus Open Foldable Phone's Full Specs Uncovered A Day Ahead Of LaunchApple Supplier TSMC Rethinks 1Nm Chip Plant Location Amidst Residents' OppositionBitter Rivals Turn Buddies? Amazon Reportedly Commits $1B To Microsoft 365 Cloud ToolsApple Watch Series 9 And Ultra 2 Under Fire For Display Issues – Will WatchOS 10.1 Come To The Rescue?

 

Electric Vehicle

NIO Explores Dealer Network Expansion To Drive European EV Sales: ReportHyundai Cuts EV Lease Prices To Lowest Till Date At $229 Amid Growing Market CompetitionWorld's 'Worst EV Policy' Scrapped In Tesla's Promising PlaygroundAmazon Touts 10K 'Super Cool' Electric Delivery Vans On US RoadsBMW To Adopt Tesla's EV Charging Standard For Future VehiclesWarren Buffett-Backed BYD Expects Strong Third-Quarter Profit Boost Amid Record EV SalesTesla's Silence Of Autopilot Safety Data Raises Concerns About Elon Musk-Led EV Giant's TransparencyLucid Stock To Tumble Further To $3? Bearish Analyst Makes Dire Prediction After Q3 Deliveries Miss

 

Consumer

Volvo Posts Q3 Sales Growth Of 15% On Higher DeliveriesCanadian Union Unifor Sets Deadline For Stellantis Deal: Strike Looms Unless Terms Met

 

Communication

Elon Musk's Decision To Charge $1 For New X Accounts Will Put A 'Massive Dent' To Abuse, Security Researcher Says

 

Industrial

United Airlines Plans Priority Boarding For Window-Seat Economy Passengers To Save Time: Report

