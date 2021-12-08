BMW secures several million chips per year from INOVA, GlobalFoundries

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE signed an agreement with Munich-based microchip maker INOVA Semiconductors and U.S.-based foundry GlobalFoundries to supply the carmaker with several million semiconductors per year, it announced on Wednesday.

The semiconductors will first be deployed in the BMW iX model and then rolled out to other models, BMW said in a statement.

"We are deepening our partnership with suppliers at key points in the supplier network... [this] secures our needs for the long term," said Dr Andreas Wendt, BMW board member responsible for Purchasing and Supplier Network.

BMW also recently signed a deal with Qualcomm to use their chips in its driver assistance and self-driving systems.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Miranda Murray)

