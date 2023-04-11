BMW sales fall slightly in Q1

April 11 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE delivered 588,138 vehicles in the first quarter of this year, down 1.5% on the previous year, the German carmaker said on Tuesday.

Electric vehicle sales rose 83.2% year-on-year to 64,647, it added.

"The BMW Group is on track for slight sales growth in the full year 2023," said Pieter Nota, management board member for customer, brands and sales. "The main growth drivers in 2023 will be fully-electric vehicles and models from the high-end premium segment," he added.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Rachel More)

