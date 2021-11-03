BMW reports Q3 earnings of 2.88 billion euros, beating expectations

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German automaker BMW BMWG.DE reported third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes of 2.88 billion euros ($3.33 billion) on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations of 2.34 billion euros, as it offset reduced deliveries with higher prices.

The premium automaker reaped revenues of 27.47 billion euros in the third quarter, up 4.5% from the previous year, with a EBIT margin in its automotive division of 7.8%.

($1 = 0.8636 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)

