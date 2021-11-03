BMW reports Q3 earnings of 2.88 billion euros, beating expectations

Contributor
Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

German automaker BMW reported third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes of 2.88 billion euros ($3.33 billion) on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations of 2.34 billion euros, as it offset reduced deliveries with higher prices.

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German automaker BMW BMWG.DE reported third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes of 2.88 billion euros ($3.33 billion) on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations of 2.34 billion euros, as it offset reduced deliveries with higher prices.

The premium automaker reaped revenues of 27.47 billion euros in the third quarter, up 4.5% from the previous year, with a EBIT margin in its automotive division of 7.8%.

($1 = 0.8636 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters