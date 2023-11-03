News & Insights

BMW reports higher margin in Q3, sticks to annual forecast

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

November 03, 2023 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE reported on Friday a higher third-quarter margin in its automotive segment, with sales of higher-priced and fully electric cars keeping it on course to achieve annual forecasts.

The carmaker's margin on earnings before interest and taxes was 9.8% in the quarter, rising to 10.8%, excluding the impact of last year's decision to take majority control of its Chinese joint venture, BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA).

Group revenues rose 3.4% to 38.5 billion euros ($40.92 billion), beating estimates of eight analysts polled by LSEG, but group net profit fell 7.7% in light of last year's figures having been boosted by the BBA consolidation, BMW said.

The carmaker, which has maintained a cautiously optimistic tone through the year and raised its automotive margin outlook in August, kept unchanged its positive tone on annual forecasts.

In a statement, it made no mention of high interest rates or inflation weighing on growth, in contrast to other competitors such as Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, which warned of a subdued market environment curbing demand.

Supply chain issues had eased, the company added, after a warning in August that they could continue throughout the year. Sales this year were up 5.1% so far.

Fully electric sales hit 15.1% in the third quarter, outstripping BMW's end-year target of 15%.

Free cash flow for the automotive segment so far this year came in at 5.7 billion euros, near the full-year forecast of 6 billion.

