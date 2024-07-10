BMW Recalls Over 390,000 Cars In US With Defective Airbags

(RTTNews) - German auto giant BMW is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of defective airbag inflators that may explode upon deployment, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday.

The recall covers certain 2006-2011 3 Series Sedan (324i, 325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 330i, 330xi, 335i, 335xi), 2006-2012 3 Series Sportswagon (325xi, 328i, 328xi), and 2009-2011 3 Series Sedan (335d) vehicles.

According to a statement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the original steering wheel may have been replaced with a sport or M-sport steering wheel equipped with an inflator that can explode during deployment.

Dealers will inspect and replace the driver's air bag module as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 23, 2024.

"In the event of an inflator rupture, metal fragments could pass through the air bag cushion material, which may result in injury or death to vehicle occupants," BMW said in the recall report.

BMW has received no reports of deaths or injuries in the U.S. in connection with this issue, according to the recall documents.

