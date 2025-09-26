Markets

BMW Recalls Over 300,000 Vehicles Globally Over Engine Starter Motor Defect

September 26, 2025 — 11:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Friday, BMW AG (BMW.DE) is recalling at least 331,000 vehicles worldwide due to a starter motor defect, which might catch fire due to potential corrosion.

The German company explained that the water could leak into the starter motor of affected vehicles, eventually causing corrosion and short circuit, which might lead to a vehicle fire.

According to several media reports, the defect affects most model lines built between September 2015 and September 2021. It has affected 136,500 vehicles in Germany and over 196,000 in the United States. However, the automaker has not disclosed exact global figure for the recall.

Further, the company advised the owners to park the affected vehicles outdoors at a safe distance and in open spaces, until the repair is carried out, which will be done for free of charge.

BMW's stock closed at 85.60 euros, up 0.92 percent on the XETRA.

