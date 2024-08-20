BMW Recalling Over 720,000 Vehicles Due Fix Water Pump Issue

(RTTNews) - German car giant BMW (BMW.L) has ordered a recall of 720,796 vehicles spanning several models because they may catch fire.

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue is said to stem from a faulty seal on the water pump.

BMW is recalling certain 2012-2015 X1 sDrive28i, X1 xDrive28i, 2012-2016 Z4 sDrive28i, 528i, 528i xDrive, 328i, 328xi, 2016-2018 X5 xdrive 40e, 2014-2016 228i, 228xi, 428i, 428i xDrive, 328xi Gran Turismo, 2013-2017 X3 sDrive28i, X3 xDrive28i, 2015-2018 X4 xDrive28i, 2015-2016 428xi vehicles.

An improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump may be exposed to water and short circuit.

The company said that the dealers will inspect and replace the water pump and plug connector as necessary, and install a protective shield, free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on October 4, 2024. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

