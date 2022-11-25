BMW raises investment in Hungary EV factory to over 2 bln euros, adds battery assembly plant

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE raised its planned investment in an electric vehicle (EV) factory under construction in Hungary to over two billion euros ($2.08 billion) on Friday and said it will build a 500-million-euro high-voltage battery assembly plant on site.

The carmaker had previously said it would spend over one billion euros on the Debrecen factory, due to open in 2025 and ramp up to producing 150,000 cars a year.

"The close link between battery assembly and vehicle production is part of our strategy," said Markus Fallboehmer, Senior Vice President of battery production at BMW.

BMW assembles batteries at three sites in Germany, as well as its U.S. Spartanburg site and its Shenyang plant in China, and will source battery cells in Europe from Chinese battery producers CATL 300750.SZ and EVE 300014.SZ.

($1 = 0.9612 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.