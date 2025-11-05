BMW Q3 Profit Surges On Higher Sales Volume; On Track To Meet FY25 Targets

(RTTNews) - German automajor BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported Wednesday significantly higher profit in its third quarter amid higher deliveries in all brands.

For fiscal 2025, the company maintained its outlook, which was adjusted on October 7.

For the year, the company now expects Group earnings before tax to decline slightly, while previous guidance was on a par with the previous year.

In the Automotive Segment, the EBIT margin for 2025 is still forecast to be within the guided target range of 5 percent to 7 percent, more specifically in the range of 5 percent to 6 percent in light of the earlier mentioned earnings headwinds.

BMW Group is still targeting slight sales growth for the full year despite lower volume expectations for the Chinese market in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the company sees further cost reductions, as well as lower research and development spending and capital expenditure.

The BMW Group expects further positive growth momentum in 2026 from the all-new BMW iX3, the first model of the Neue Klasse.

In the third quarter, Group net profit amounted to 1.697 billion euros, significantly higher than last year's 476 million euros. Earnings per share surged to 2.74 euros from 0.64 euro a year ago.

Group earnings before tax or EBT surged 178 percent from last year to 2.329 billion euros, and earnings before financial result or EBIT grew 33.3 percent to 2.26 billion euros.

The EBIT margin was 5.2 percent, up 2.9 percentage points from last year's 2.3 percent.

In the third quarter, BMW Group posted revenues of 32.314 billion euros, down 0.3 percent from 32.406 billion euros. Adjusted for currency translation effects, revenues grew 3.4 percent.

The premium vehicle manufacturer delivered 588,140 vehicles to customers in the quarter, up 8.7 percent from last year's 540,881 vehicles. BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce recorded higher deliveries in the quarter.

Motorcycles deliveries increased 5.7 percent year-over-year to 53,247 units.

