Markets

BMW Q3 Preliminary Free Cash Flow For Automotive Segment Surges

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German luxury car maker BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported that its preliminary free cash flow for the Automotive segment for the third quarter 2020 surged to 3.065 billion euros, from last year's 714 million euros, due to a faster recovery in several markets, which led to higher sales growth, and a further reduction of fixed costs & capital expenditure. The free cash flow for the segment exceeded current market expectations.

The previous earnings forecasts for the individual segments and the Group remain unchanged.

The company noted that economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues to significantly impair forecasting and leads therefore to considerable uncertainty in providing an accurate outlook.

BMW will publish its results of the third quarter 2020 on 4 November 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular