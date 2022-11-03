BMW Q3 automotive margin grows to 8.9%

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE saw a rise in its automotive margin on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the third quarter to 8.9% from 7.8%, the carmaker said on Thursday, citing a high-value product mix, solid pricing and stable used car prices.

BMW reported a group net profit of 3.18 billion euros ($3.12 billion), up nearly 23% from 2.58 billion euros in the same period last year.

It confirmed its outlook for an EBIT margin of 7-9% for the automotive segment, saying that positive price and mix effects as well as robust used car markets, should partially offset a slight decline in deliveries and rising raw material and energy prices.

($1 = 1.0187 euros)

(Writing by Paul Carrel and Maria Sheahan)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 22013 3680;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.