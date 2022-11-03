BMW Q3 automotive margin grows to 8.9%

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

November 03, 2022 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE saw a rise in its automotive margin on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the third quarter to 8.9% from 7.8%, the carmaker said on Thursday, citing a high-value product mix, solid pricing and stable used car prices.

BMW reported a group net profit of 3.18 billion euros ($3.12 billion), up nearly 23% from 2.58 billion euros in the same period last year.

It confirmed its outlook for an EBIT margin of 7-9% for the automotive segment, saying that positive price and mix effects as well as robust used car markets, should partially offset a slight decline in deliveries and rising raw material and energy prices.

($1 = 1.0187 euros)

(Writing by Paul Carrel and Maria Sheahan)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 22013 3680;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter