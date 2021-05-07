BMW Q1 Profit Surges - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German luxury carmaker BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported that its first-quarter group net profit surged to 2.83 billion euros or 4.26 euros per share from 574 million euros or 0.84 euros per share in the prior year.

Group profit before tax improved to 3.76 billion euros from 798 million euros last year.

Group revenues grew by 15.2% to 26.78 billion euros from last year's 23.25 billion euros, while it was up 18.9% on adjusted for currency factors.

Worldwide deliveries of BMW brand vehicles were 560,543 units compared to 411,809 units last year.

By 2025, the BMW Group plans to have some two million fully electric vehicles on roads worldwide, also putting it firmly on track from a strategic perspective to achieve the EU's ambitious decarbonisation targets by 2030.

