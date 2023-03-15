BMW promises stable prices, sees 8-10% auto margin in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

March 15, 2023 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE forecast on Wednesday an 8-10% margin for its autos segment in 2023 and said it plans to keep prices at a stable level, after years of dealing with rising costs by passing them onto customers.

The premium carmaker said its transition to battery-electric vehicles was moving faster than planned and that it expects for one in four new sales to be battery-electric by 2025.

"BMW expects to reach more than 50% BEV share well ahead of 2030," its statement said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.