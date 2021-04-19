BMW preliminary Q1 profit before tax surges 370%

BMW said on Monday that earnings before tax in the first quarter rose a preliminary 370%.

The carmaker, citing strong sales growth in all regions and especially China, said group earnings before tax was 3.76 billion euros ($4.53 billion), up from 798 million a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8306 euros)

