BMW preliminary Q1 profit before tax surges 370%

FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE said on Monday that earnings before tax in the first quarter rose a preliminary 370%.

The carmaker, citing strong sales growth in all regions and especially China, said group earnings before tax was 3.76 billion euros ($4.53 billion), up from 798 million a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8306 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Ilona Wissenbach Editing by Chris Reese)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.