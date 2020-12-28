BMW Plans To Increase Electric Vehicle Productions

(RTTNews) - BMW AG plans to increase its electric vehicle productions, German daily Augsburger Allgemeine reported, following an interview with the German luxury car maker's Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse.

Zipse reportedly said that the company plans to produce an additional 250,000 electric cars in next three years. Electric vehicles will account for about a fifth of the company's sales by 2023, compared to about 8% this year.

Zipse vows to speed up the expansion of charging infrastructure, due to lack of charging facilities in the Europe.

