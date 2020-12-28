Markets

BMW Plans To Increase Electric Vehicle Productions

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BMW AG plans to increase its electric vehicle productions, German daily Augsburger Allgemeine reported, following an interview with the German luxury car maker's Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse.

Zipse reportedly said that the company plans to produce an additional 250,000 electric cars in next three years. Electric vehicles will account for about a fifth of the company's sales by 2023, compared to about 8% this year.

Zipse vows to speed up the expansion of charging infrastructure, due to lack of charging facilities in the Europe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular