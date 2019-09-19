BMW Plans To Cut Up To 6,000 Jobs In Germany : Report

(RTTNews) - German luxury carmaker BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) plans to cut as many as 6,000 jobs in Germany by 2022 as part of its cost-savings effort, a German magazine reported on Thursday.

The carmaker will eliminate most of the jobs at its headquarters in Munich under the plan that could be unveiled in December, Manager Magazin reported.

Klaus Froehlich, the management board member responsible for research and development, is expected to leave next summer because he doesn't want to work with new Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse, the weekly publication reported, adding that Supervisory board head Norbert Reithofer wants him to stay.

