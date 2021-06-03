BMW plans inaugural Panda bond public offering

HONG KONG, Jun 4 (IFR) - Bayerische Motoren Werke, which has been an active issuer of Panda bonds through private placements, is planning its inaugural public offering of the bonds in two tranches in China's interbank market in the week of June 7.

The German carmaker, rated A2 (stable) by Moody's and A (negative) by S&P, is aiming to issue one-year commercial paper under a Rmb10bn (US$156m) CP issuance programme and three-year medium term notes with a tenor of up to three years under a Rmb25bn MTN issuance programme.

The CP and MTN will be issued through wholly owned European subsidiary BMW Finance NV and guaranteed by parent company BMW AG.

Offshore institutional investors can also participate in the deal through Bond Connect.

Bank of China is the lead underwriter and lead bookrunner for the CP and MTN. HSBC Bank (China) is the joint lead underwriter and joint bookrunner for the CP and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is joint lead underwriter and joint bookrunner for the MTN.

The other syndicate members for the MTN and CP are China Construction Bank, Citic Securities, Deutsche Bank (China), MUFG Bank (China) and Standard Chartered Bank (China).

BMW issued its debut Panda bond in March 2019.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland)

