BMW Of North America Q3 Sales Down 15.7%

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - BMW of North America reported that its total sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were 78,634 vehicles, a decrease of 15.7% from 93,295 vehicles sold in the same time period last year.

Quarterly BMW brand sales totaled 69,570 vehicles, a decrease of 16.2% from the 83,003 vehicles sold in the same time period last year.

MINI brand sales totaled 9,064 vehicles in third-quarter, a decrease of 11.9% from the prior year.

