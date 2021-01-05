BMW Of North America : BMW Brand Q4 Sales Down 2.0%

(RTTNews) - BMW of North America reported that its BMW brand sales were 98,750 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 2.0% decrease from the 100,797 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.

MINI brand sales totaled 8,549 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 3.6% vs the 8,864 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sales were 25,811 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 20.5% from the same quarter a year ago.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sales were 52,573 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 21.9% from the same quarter a year ago.

