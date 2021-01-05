Markets

BMW Of North America : BMW Brand Q4 Sales Down 2.0%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BMW of North America reported that its BMW brand sales were 98,750 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 2.0% decrease from the 100,797 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.

MINI brand sales totaled 8,549 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 3.6% vs the 8,864 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sales were 25,811 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 20.5% from the same quarter a year ago.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sales were 52,573 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 21.9% from the same quarter a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular