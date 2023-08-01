BMW lifts sales, earnings outlook on cars amid strong order bank

Repeats with no changes to text to link to alerts.

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE has lifted its annual outlook for its margin on earnings before interest and taxes in the automotive segment to between 9-10.5% from 8-10% previously, and expects solid growth to its deliveries, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

BMW had previously forecast just a slight growth in deliveries but adjusted this expectation upwards on the basis of a strong order bank and expected improvement in the availability of its premium vehicles, it said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; editing by Matthias Williams)

