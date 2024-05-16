News & Insights

BMW Launches Premium BMW XM Mystique Allure At Cannes

May 16, 2024

(RTTNews) - Bayerische Motoren Werke or BMW (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) Thursday unveiled premium luxury vehicle BMW XM Mystique Allure, inspired by the supermodel, Naomi Campbell, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The new model BMW has its focus on aesthetics, tailored with high fashion materials. Inspired by Naomi's favourite colour, the vehicle's exterior is deeply saturated Ultramarine shade, with a matte finish.

The vehicle has Hans Zimmer-created sound experience.

