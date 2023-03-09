BMW hits earnings target helped by pricing, China consolidation

March 09, 2023 — 07:46 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - BMW's BMWG.DE core carmaking business hit its 2022 earnings target, the company said on Thursday, helped by strong pricing and consolidation of its China joint venture.

Group revenue rose 28% to 142.6 billion euros ($150.66 billion) versus a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 141.6 billion.

Its autos business reported an 8.6% margin on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 10.6 billion euros and cash flow of 11.1 billion euros.

Almost half of the latter came from a cash contribution from Chinese joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA).

It proposed a dividend to shareholders of 8.50 euros, up from 5.80 a year earlier.

BMW said last February it would pay 3.7 billion euros to take majority control of BBA after securing the necessary licence from Beijing, increasing its stake to 75% from 50%.

The company said over the year it had faced higher costs of sale, including materials, commodities, logistics and refinancing.

Its shares were down 3.3% at 1222 GMT lagging the European autos index which was down 1%.

BMW's operations beyond automobiles include motorcycles and financial services.

