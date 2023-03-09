BMW hits earnings target for 2022 with 8.6% margin in autos segment

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE hit its earnings target for the automotive segment in 2022, the carmaker said on Thursday, reporting a margin of 8.6% and total earnings before taxes for the BMW Group of 23.5 billion euros ($24.83 billion).

Group revenues grew 28% to 142.6 billion euros, with the consolidation of BMW Brilliance Automotive in China making a considerable contribution, the company said, adding it had proposed a dividend for shareholders of 8.50 euros.

($1 = 0.9466 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; editing by Matthias Williams)

