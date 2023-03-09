BMW hits earnings target for 2022 with 8.6% margin in autos segment

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

March 09, 2023 — 07:16 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE hit its earnings target for the automotive segment in 2022, the carmaker said on Thursday, reporting a margin of 8.6% and total earnings before taxes for the BMW Group of 23.5 billion euros ($24.83 billion).

Group revenues grew 28% to 142.6 billion euros, with the consolidation of BMW Brilliance Automotive in China making a considerable contribution, the company said, adding it had proposed a dividend for shareholders of 8.50 euros.

($1 = 0.9466 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; editing by Matthias Williams)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.