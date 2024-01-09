BMW hits 2023 sales target, on track for EV goals in 2024

Recasts, adds details and background

BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - BMW Group BMWG.DE reported record sales of over 2.5 million units in 2023 and hit its target of a 15% share of battery-electric vehicles, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

Fourth quarter sales reached 718,778 cars, up 10.3% from last year's figures, with total annual sales up 6.5%. The U.S. saw the highest sales growth over the year at 9.4% to nearly 396,000, while China sales grew the slowest at 4.2% to 824,932.

BMW is "confident" it can maintain its battery-electric sales trajectory next year, the company said.

The carmaker said in November its order book was filled into the first few months of next year, with executives adding they saw no need to cut prices as some rival automakers have.

It is due to report full-year results on March 21.

Its third quarter results showed a 10.3% margin on earnings before interest and taxes for the year in its car division, in line with its 9 - 10.5% forecast.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Linda Pasquini and Miranda Murray)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.