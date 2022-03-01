BMW halts export of cars to Russia, expects production interruptions

Tom Sims Reuters
Published
The German carmaker BMW said on Tuesday it had halted the export of cars to Russia and would stop production on the ground there.

The company also said it expected production would be interrupted because of supply bottlenecks.

"Due to the current geopolitical situation, we are discontinuing our local production in Russia and export to the Russian market," BMW said in a statement.

