BMW halts export of cars to Russia, expects production interruptions

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - The German carmaker BMW BMWG.DE said on Tuesday it had halted the export of cars to Russia and would stop production on the ground there.

The company also said it expected production would be interrupted because of supply bottlenecks.

"Due to the current geopolitical situation, we are discontinuing our local production in Russia and export to the Russian market," BMW said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Chris Reese)

