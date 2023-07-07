News & Insights

BMW Group sales grow significantly in Q2

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

July 07, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

July 7 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW's BMWG.DE sales grew significantly in the second quarter, rising 11.3% compared with the same quarter last year to 626,726 vehicles.

From January to June, 1.21 million BMWs, Mini and Rolls-Royces were delivered, the Group said on Friday. That was 4.7% more than in the first half of 2022, the Group said.

