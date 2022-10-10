BMW Group sales drop slightly in Q3

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE sales dipped slightly in the third quarter after the war in Ukraine and supply shortages led to a drop in deliveries, the German carmaker said on Monday.

Group sales were down 0.9% compared with the same quarter last year, to 587,795 vehicles.

For the first nine months of 2022, the carmaker saw a year-on-year fall of 9.5% for Group sales to 1.75 million vehicles.

The carmaker confirmed its full-year forecast for 2022 of achieving sales levels slightly below the previous year.

