BMW Group sales drop slightly in Q3

Contributor
Miranda Murray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

BMW sales dipped slightly in the third quarter after the war in Ukraine and supply shortages led to a drop in deliveries, the German carmaker said on Monday.

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE sales dipped slightly in the third quarter after the war in Ukraine and supply shortages led to a drop in deliveries, the German carmaker said on Monday.

Group sales were down 0.9% compared with the same quarter last year, to 587,795 vehicles.

For the first nine months of 2022, the carmaker saw a year-on-year fall of 9.5% for Group sales to 1.75 million vehicles.

The carmaker confirmed its full-year forecast for 2022 of achieving sales levels slightly below the previous year.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters