BMW Group Q1 Worldwide Unit Sales Down 1.5%; On Track For Slight Sales Growth In 2023

(RTTNews) - The BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) delivered a total of 588,138 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers worldwide in the first quarter, down 1.5% from previous year. The Group posted significant growth of 83.2% in its global sales of fully-electric vehicles in the first quarter of 2023. Overall, it delivered a total of 64,647 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles to customers in the first three months of the year.

The BMW brand sold 517,957 units worldwide between January and March of 2023, down 0.4%. The BMW brand more than doubled its sales of fully-electric vehicles in the first quarter, with 55,979 units delivered to customers, up 112.3%.

Looking forward, the BMW Group is confident about the year 2023. The Group noted that this is underpinned by a strong order book overall. The Group expects slight growth in deliveries to customers worldwide in the Automotive Segment in 2023.

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales, said: "The main growth drivers in 2023 will be fully-electric vehicles and models from the high-end premium segment."

