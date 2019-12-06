BMW Group Nov. Worldwide Deliveries Up 1.4% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) recorded that its November worldwide deliveries increased by 1.4 percent year-on-year to 225,662 units. Total sales of BMW brand vehicles rose 2.9 percent to 194,690 units.

For the year to the end of November period, deliveries were up 1.7 percent, with a total of 2,296,174 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles sold. BMW brand sales increased by 2.4 percent to 1,972,394.

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales, said: "Our electrified vehicles also performed particularly well in November, with sales increasing by 18.4% to reach a new all-time sales high. Last month, one in five BMW 5 Series Sedans was a plug-in hybrid."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.