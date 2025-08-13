Markets

BMW Group To Invest In Southern Extension To Dingolfing Paintshop

August 13, 2025 — 05:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BMW Group said it will invest over 30 million euros in southern extension to Dingolfing paintshop. Over the next two years, the investment will enable a new, southern extension to the existing paintshop. The company said construction will commence in September 2025, with the new facility scheduled to go on stream in the spring of 2027.

"The forthcoming extension will offer over 2,000 square metres of space across two levels for adding customers' desired finishes and special paintwork options to even more cars in ever more efficient processes," said Plant Director Christoph Schröder.

