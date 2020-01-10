BMW Group 2019 Vehicle Deliveries Up 1.2%; Targets Slight Sales Increase In 2020

(RTTNews) - BMW Group reported that total of 2.52 million BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles delivered to customers worldwide in 2019, up 1.2% from 2018.

The company said it targets a slight sales increase overall for the BMW Group in 2020.

The BMW brand reported that total of 2.17 million vehicle deliveries worldwide in 2019, up 2.0% from last year.

The BMW Group plans to double sales in the luxury class between 2018 and 2020.

The BMW Group had already half a million electrified vehicles worldwide on the road, by the end of 2019. A total of 145,815 electrified BMW and MINI vehicles were sold worldwide in 2019, an increase of 2.2% over the previous year.

The BMW Group plans to expand its range of electrified vehicles to 25 models by 2023 - more than half of them fully electric. A quarter of the BMW Group vehicles sold in Europe are expected to be electrified by 2021; a third by 2025 and half by 2030.

BMW Motorrad's global sales were up 5.8%, reaching a total of 175,162 vehicles.

