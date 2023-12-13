News & Insights

BMW gains test license for L3 autonomous driving in Shanghai

Credit: REUTERS/ANGELIKA WARMUTH

December 13, 2023 — 10:12 pm EST

Written by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - BMW Group BMWG.DE has received a test license for level 3 autonomous driving on high-speed roads in Shanghai, the German automaker said on Thursday, a move closer to allowing driverless cars in the world's largest auto market.

BMW will launch products equipped with L3 self-driving functionality when they can do so in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, it said in a statement.

The new license would expand areas for BMW to carry out tests of advanced autonomous driving technologies in Shanghai. BMW obtained a license in 2018 that allowed it to run tests on 5.6 km (3.5 miles) of public roads in the city.

China has been making policies to accelerate the mass adoption of autonomous driving technologies. Earlier in December, China also issued safety guidelines for the use of autonomous vehicles in public transport.

