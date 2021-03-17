Markets

BMW FY20 Profit Down On Weak Deliveries; Sees Significantly Higher Profit In FY21

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German luxury car maker BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2020 Group net profit declined 23.2 percent to 3.86 billion euros from last year's 5.02 billion euros. Earnings per share fell 23.2 percent to 5.75 euros from 7.49 euros last year.

Profit before tax fell 26.6 percent to 5.22 billion euros from 7.12 billion euros a year ago.

Revenues dropped 5 percent to 99 billion euros from 104.21 billion euros a year ago.

Deliveries declined 8.4 percent to 2.33 million vehicles.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company now expects Group profit before tax to rise significantly.

Despite the volatile situation brought about by the global spread of coronavirus, the BMW Group expects business to develop positively and the risk situation to remain stable in the financial year 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular