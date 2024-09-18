News & Insights

BMW, Ford, Honda Officially Launch ChargeScape JV - Quick Facts

September 18, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BMW, Ford and Honda have begun operations of the new joint venture, ChargeScape, a software platform that integrates electric vehicles into the power grid. From its offices in New York, ChargeScape helps stabilize electrical grids by optimizing the flow of electrons into and out of EV batteries and helps EV drivers save money on their charging through cash-back and incentives.

The companies also announced the appointment of ChargeScape's first CEO, Joseph Vellone. He has 15 years of experience in the energy and climate sectors. Vellone was most recently part of the founding team at software start-up ev.energy.

The companies also appointed Kalidindi Raju as Chief Technology Officer of ChargeScape. He has over 15 years of experience leading technology organizations and is a recognized leader in cloud architecture, artificial intelligence, machine learning, analytics, data engineering and product development. He previously held senior leadership positions at Amazon, OATI and other technology companies.

