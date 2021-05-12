BMW Details On Road To 2050; Proposes Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BMW AG (BMW.L) announced that its board of Management and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR 1.90 per share of common stock and EUR?1.92 per share of preferred stock for the financial year 2020, which were lower than last year.

BMW also described its road to 2050 and said it is always focused on the future. The company plans to use technology to avoid producing over 200 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030.

Detailing on its e-mobility roadmap up to 2030, BMW plans to deliver more than 100,000 fully-electric vehicles to customers in 2021 and currently have five electric models ready to go. The company expects 13 pure electric models on the roads in 2023.

BMW said April was another strong month, with sales up more than 10 percent, versus comparable figure for the pre-coronavirus year 2019.

