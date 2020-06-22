BMW, Daimler Suspend Next-Gen Automated Driving Partnership

BMW AG BAMXF and Daimler AG’s DDAIF Mercedes-Benz brand recently arrived at a mutual agreement to temporarily put on hold their partnership to jointly develop next-generation automated driving technology.

The partnership, announced last July, was aimed at developing driver assistance systems, fully automated driving on highways, and automated parking, with the first cars fitted with the technology scheduled for a 2024 launch. However, the companies announced that they would suspend their alliance indefinitely citing exceeding costs and unfavourable economic circumstances. The two firms also stressed that this cooperation might be resumed at a later date.

The German automakers have each agreed to focus on their existing development paths, which could include working with new or existing partners. While BMW is part of a partnership with Intel, Mobileye, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ansys, last year Daimler and Bosch jointly launched a robotaxi pilot project in San Jose.

Further, BMW aims to focus on the development of powerful sensors and computing power, and its modular system. Mercedes-Benz, meanwhile, will continue its focus on decarbonisation and digitalisation.

In the meantime, BMW and Mercedes-Benz will continue to work together in other areas, including their 2015 alliance with Audi on the consortium of ‘Here’ — a mapping and location data company. In addition, BMW and Daimler will continue to work on the merger of short-term rental services Car2Go and DriveNow in a bid to expand their footprint in the developing mobility market.

