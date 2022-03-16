BMW cuts 2022 profit forecast for car segment due to Ukraine war

Contributor
Christina Amman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUKAS BARTH

BMW lowered its profit margin expectations for its automotive segment for 2022 due to the war in Ukraine, the German carmaker said on Wednesday.

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE lowered its profit margin expectations for its automotive segment for 2022 due to the war in Ukraine, the German carmaker said on Wednesday.

BMW Group now predicts growth of earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) in its car segment in a range of 7-9% due to the war's effects on production.

Without the impact of war, the company would have targeted a range of 8-10%, it said.

BMW said production interruptions should continue to be expected due to the war, adding it was able to continue to source parts from western Ukraine.

(Reporting by Christina Amman Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Emma Thomasson)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters